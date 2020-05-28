Offensive lineman Wesley Johnson started 51 straight games for Vanderbilt football. He's No. 26 on our countdown of 100-greatest VU players in our coverage era, spanning 2003 to now.

Honors and awards: 2010 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team

2010 second-team Freshman All-American (Phil Steele)

2010 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Ole Miss)

2011 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Ole Miss)

2012 second-team All-SEC (AP, Athlon, Phil Steele)

2012 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Kentucky)

2013 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

2013 first-team All-SEC

2013 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Georgia)

In the VU record book: Career starts and games played: first (51)

Before VU: Starred at local Montgomery Bell Academy, where he was a three-year letter-winner as an offensive lineman and a two-time Division II-AA all-state pick. Finalist for Division II Lineman of the Year. Helped team to 13-0 record and a state title as a senior. There the discus and lettered twice in wrestling.

Freshman (2010): After a redshirt season in 2009, the undersized Johnson was a solid left tackle, and one of two linemen to start every game for VU while playing nearly every snap. Earned SEC All-Freshman honors by postseason ballot of head coaches and several football publications. Named SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week in win at Ole Miss.

Sophomore (2011): Started every game, playing center (seven starts), left guard (two) and left tackle (four), earning team's Offensive Lineman of the Year while playing almost every snap for a 6-7 (2-6 SEC) team that lost to Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl. Captured SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for second time in Commodore career for his performance in a victory over Ole Miss as Vandy rushed for 281 yards. Helped running back Zac Stacy to set single season school records with 1,193 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Junior (2012): Offensive co-captain started all 13 games for a 9-4 (5-3) team that finished in the Top 25. Helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 166 yards per game and a passing attack that averaged 214 yards per game. SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the win at Kentucky; VU ran for 227 yards and threw for 220.

Senior (2013): Ended his career with 51 straight starts for a 9-4 (4-4) team that again finished in the Top 25, the longest active streak in the SEC. Earned SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy consideration. Had 61 knockdown blocks and 27 intimidation blocks during the season. Played nearly every snap, again.

Post-VU: Final thoughts, and why I ranked him where I did: Johnson's career was remarkable in every way. His teams won (three bowl games, two Top 25 finishes), won some sort of all-conference honor in three seasons, won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in four different years, played productively at center, guard and tackle--and to that time at tackle, allowed just two sacks as Vandy's starter on the left side in his last two years. VU credited him with 198 knock-down blocks, 54 intimidation blocks and 172 blocks that led to first downs or touchdowns.



Linemen aren't easy to quantify, but that's a mouth-full of accomplishments, and for that reason Johnson earns a spot in the top 30.