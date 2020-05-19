Cornerback Myron Lewis starred for multiple Vanderbilt football teams. He checks in at No. 38 on the list of 100-best athletes we've covered. Here's a list to the landing page of our countdown here .

Honors and awards: 2008 second-team All-Southeastern Conference (coaches, AP)

2009 second-team All-SEC (AP)

In the VU record book: Single-season interceptions: tied-10th (five in 2008)

Career interceptions: tied-10th (10)

Before VU: Was a four-year starter, two-time team MVP and captain at Florida's Pompano Beach High. Was first-team all-state as a senior. Played defensive back, receiver, kicker and punter. As a senior, posted 40 catches for 750 yards and 10 TDs, 85 tackles, 20 defensed passes and two interceptions. Had 16 interceptions, 70 receptions and more than 30 TDs in prep career. Was also a three-year basketball starter.

Freshman (2006): Played in 10 games as a true freshman, with most action coming on special teams. Returned two kicks for 23 yards.

Sophomore (2007): Started every game at corner opposite All-SEC performer D.J. Moore as part of a secondary that allowed 197 passing yards per game (6.4 per attempt), allowing 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. His 12 pass break-ups were the most by a VU defender in 11 years. Had at least three tackles in 10 games. Was VU's Defensive Player of the Week in the loss to Auburn. Returned a fumble 25 yards in the win over Eastern Michigan. Had four tackles and two break-ups vs. Alabama. Had eight tackles vs. Wake Forest (six solo) and seven against Tennessee.

Junior (2008): Started all 13 games as junior cornerback, extending consecutive start streak to 25 games, for a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) team that made VU's first bowl game since 1982. The defense allowed 175 passing yards per game (6.3 per attempt), picked off 20 passes and allowed just 15 passing TDs. Ended year season as team’s fifth leading tackler (76) and shared team lead with five quarterback sacks. Ranked second on team and fifth in SEC with five interceptions. Had interceptions to clinch the Boston College (Music City Bowl) and Auburn wins. Had eight tackles and an interception in season opener at Miami (Ohio). Had 10 tackles and two sacks vs. Rice. Had an interception against Tennessee.

Senior (2009): Started 11 of 12 games, missing the Tennessee game due to injury. Returned four interceptions for 50 yards. Vanderbilt allowed just 165 passing yards per game (6.5 per attempt), posting 12 interceptions against 13 TDs. Ranked among the SEC’s top five in interceptions (four) and defensed passes (12). Posted two interceptions in victory at Rice, earning team’s Defensive Player of the Week honor. Matched career highs in total tackles (10) and solo tackles (6) at LSU, adding 1.5 tackles for loss. Had an interception and six tackles in loss to Ole Miss. Opened season with three defensed passes in win over Western Carolina. Served on team’s leadership council.

Post-VU: Tampa Bay drafted Lewis in Round 3 (pick No. 67) in the 2010 NFL Draft. Lewis played 28 games over three seasons with the Buccaneers, but did little of note before spending a few years in smaller professional leagues.



Final thoughts, and why I ranked him where I did: Other than not doing much as a true freshman (in hindsight, a redshirt year would have been nice), it's hard to find a major flaw with Lewis.

Yes, there was a lot of production: 10 picks, 27 pass break-ups, 170 career total tackles. But more importantly, teams just weren't able to throw that well on VU during his three years as a starter; passing numbers weren't then what they are now, but teams threw 43 touchdowns against 48 interceptions, which was an excellent total for his three years as a starter. They also never eclipsed 200 yards passing per game.

How about big plays? Those interceptions against Boston College and Auburn in 2008 were two of the biggest plays of the season.

Lewis was also durable, missing just one game during that three-year run.

Playing across from an All-American (Moore), it would have been easy to pick on Lewis. But teams couldn't because he was an all-conference-caliber player.

It's hard to have three years at a demanding position like corner and be as consistently good as Lewis was, and that's why he ranks as high as he does.