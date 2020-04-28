Offensive tackle Will Holden, who later made it in the NFL, checks in at 68th among the top 100 players we've covered. Here is a link to our running list as we count down to No. 1.

Honors and awards: 2016 second-team All-Southeastern Conference

2016 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Ole Miss game)

In the VU record book: Holden does not place on any single-season or career charts



Before VU: Played at Florida 5A school Clay High in Green Cove Springs, where he was a three-year starter. Started at left tackle for district runners-up as a senior, earning first-team all-state honors. Named to the Jacksonville Times-Union's Super 24 team.



Freshman (2013): After a redshirt season, Holden played in 12 regular-season games, playing both guard and tackle on the 2013 Music City Bowl championship team, which finished 9-4 and ranked in both Top 25s. Also participated on the conversion units on special teams.

Sophomore (2014): Played all 12 games at right tackle, starting all but the first and last. According to Pro Football Focus, allowed seven sacks, eight hits and 11 quarterback hurries. Was charged with two penalties.

Junior (2015): Started every game at left tackle. According to PFF, allowed just one sack, seven hits and 19 hurries, and was whistled for 17 penalties. The VU coaches credited him with 26 pancake blocks and eight domination blocks.



Senior (2016): Played nearly every offensive snap, again starting all games at left tackle. Allowed seven sacks, eight hits and 11 hurries. Was called for just two penalties all season. Earned second-team All-SEC honors. Had key blocks on three touchdowns vs. Ole Miss. Graded an "83" in run blocking by PFF, helping Ralph Webb become the school's all-time leading rusher. Played 57 special teams snaps, grading at a 64.6.

Post-VU: Drafted in Round 5 (pick 157) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft. Holden played 11 career games for Arizona the next two seasons, starting seven. The Seahawks waived him on the final roster cut of 2019, and he's not played since.



Final thoughts, and why I ranked him where I did: Despite having an awful last name for an offense lineman, Holden had a fine last two season and contributed in two more. Holden excelled in run blocking for a unit that was really blowing some gaping holes the last few games of his senior season. By Vanderbilt standards, Holden also had a hand in a fair share of winning as a reserve for a Top 25 team and an all-conference player for a 6-7 bowl squad.



I have reservations about ranking Holden this high. I didn't realize he allowed as many sacks until writing his bio, and I could easily slide him a half-dozen spots down for that.

But there's also a case I didn't. I had him about 10 spots higher on the first draft of this list because he played a difficult position at a high level, almost never coming of the field his senior year, and did it in a league with more than its share of edge rushers and talented defenders. Holden also proved he belonged in the NFL for a short stint, which serves as validation that he belongs somewhere in my rankings.