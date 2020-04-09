Offensive tackle Brian Stamper checks in at 93 on our list of the 100 best Commodores we've covered.

Honors and awards: 2003 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman

2005 second-team All-SEC

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Arkansas)

In the VU record book: Career games played-first (50)



Career games started-first (48)

Before VU: Started three years and played on both sides of the ball for Windememe, Florida's Lake Highland Preparatory School, which was 25-4 during his career. Was a first-team All-State pick by the Orlando Sentinel in 2002 and averaged four pancake blocks per game. Started at left tackle in Central Florida Prep All-Star Game.



Freshman (2003): As a true freshman, played in 11 of the team's 12 games, while starting the last nine at right tackle. Named to the coaches' All-Freshman team.



Sophomore (2004): Started all 11 games at right tackle, and played in over 90 percent of the team's snaps.

Junior (2005): Stamper started every game at right tackle, and was named second-team All-SEC by the league's coaches. Consistently graded as the team's best blocker. Was the team's Offensive Player of the Week in a season-opening win against Wake Forest.

Redshirt senior (2006): A first-team preseason All-SEC pick and a co-captain, Stamper started the first five games, though he played little in the last two (TSU, Temple) due to a back injury, which required mid-season surgery.

Senior (2007): Stamper, recovering from the previous season's back injury, plus a foot injury suffered in the spring, won an appeal to the NCAA and got a fifth season. He was again elected captain and started all 12 games at right tackle.



Post-VU: Stamper wasn't drafted, but signed a free agent contract with the Saints, but never played an NFL game.

Final thoughts, and why I ranked him where I did: Stamper's tough to rank because he's an offensive lineman and never got NFL experience to validate the talent level (That may have been injury-related). However, he played more games than anyone in school history, had a good peak value (a second-team all-league selection, and a preseason first-team pick in the season he got hurt) and played and started more football games than anyone in program history. It's hard to know exactly where he belongs on the list, but there's a solid case that he's got a place on it.