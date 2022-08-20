The VandySports/MyPerfectFranchise mailbag, August 20, 2022

This feature is made possible by Andy Luedecke of MyPerfectFranchise.net . Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy can help! Andy is a franchise veteran, and currently owns multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy at 251-210-2930 and put your life and career in your own hands!

scraine: Hawaii game predictions? Top performers, score, and whatever else.

VUinGA: How many yards rushing and passing for VU?

I’ll go 37-24 Vanderbilt. The Commodores pass for 170 yards and run for 250, with Ray Davis running for 140 yards and catching passes for 30 more, and scoring two touchdowns. Anfernee Orji leads the team with 11 tackles and two stops for loss and Jaylen Mahoney and Max Worship register interceptions.

GoDores94: When did they agree to this Hawaii trip? Do you think it’s a good idea?

This game was announced in January of 2017. I think it’s a great idea; I do wonder why they didn’t take advantage of the rule that under those circumstances allows for a 13th game, however, that does leave Vanderbilt as the only Southeastern Conference team with two bye weeks.

AnnArborDore: Let’s talk about scenarios with QB: 1.) Do you agree that if Wright gets injured or gets the hook for not taking care of the ball, or not moving the offense, they’d put Seals in before Swann? 2.) If a game is not in doubt, do you put Ken in to keep the rust off or does Swann play? 3.) what scenario do you see the staff playing Ken for a series to see how effectively he can move the offense?

I think the staff wants to avoid last year’s quarterback carousel. I believe AJ Swann will be the first quarterback off the bench. So if Seals plays, I presume they’e either got a huge lead or something has gone horribly wrong.

VUMatt23: How long will Matt Hayball’s first punt be?

That depends on the line of scrimmage; Hayball should be their punter for both short and long kicks. He can hit puts 55-60 yards with some frequency, so something that long wouldn’t surprise me.

OMADore: After watching camp, which player or players who transferred out of the program will the team miss the most?

Obviously they’ll miss left tackle Tyler Steen, who’s now playing that spot at Alabama, more than anybody. They could have used wide receiver Cam Johnson and safety Dashaun Jerkins. There are others who left who might have played some, but those are the three I think they’ll miss the most, but even with Johnson and Jerkins, they’ve got a slew of young players with some promise replacing them.

Denverdore: Prediction of our record after the NIU game?

I’ll take the optimistic path and go 3-1, but it gets harder to find wins after that. And NIU is likely going to be favored.

Rasthran: Is it inevitable that the SEC breaks off from the NCAA and do you believe that Vanderbilt can remain in the SEC should that happen? Do you think they will go the CBA route in the near future?

My guess on the first is “no,” because the NCAA still provides a lot of things the SEC needs, including basketball and baseball tournaments and frameworks for other sports. But I offer that with a low level of confidence based on the events of the last year and how fast things change.

Will things look a lot different in a decade (or probably a lot sooner)? I think they have to, and I think something along the lines of CBA seems like a possibility (if not likely), although I’m still not sure how this all works with Title IX.