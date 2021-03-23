Isaiah Thomas hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, as Vanderbilt came from behind to beat Lipscomb, 11-3, at Hawkins Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Commodores (16-3) trailed 3-0 early, but scored the game's next 11 runs. Vandy scored four in each of the third and fifth.

Thomas blasted a 1-1 pitch from Lipscomb reliever Scott Elgin to score Jayson Gonzalez, who'd added a two-RBI single earlier in the inning to help blow open a close game.The ball left the stadium and was estimated to have traveled 456 feet.

Enrique Bradfield Jr.,led Vanderbilt with three hits. Thomas, Parker Noland and Cooper Davis each added two hits.

Noland's included a three-run home run on his 20th birthday, which came in the sixth inning.

Patrick Reilly came in for Little and threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Sam Hliboki, Hugh Fisher and Chris McElwain combined to keep the Bisons (7-8) off the scoreboard from there.

McElvain and Fisher each pitched an inning and struck out three. The 'Dores fanned 13 Lipscomb hitters.

The Commodores trailed 3-0 early after Christian Little (three innings, three runs, two earned) struggled in his start. Part of the damage included Carter Smith's first-inning home run.

But Vandy rebounded in the fourth, plating three runs on the benefit of just three hits, all singles, one being a Davis bunt.