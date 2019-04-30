Freshman center fielder Isaiah Thomas launched two home runs, leading Vanderbilt to a 21-10 win over Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field on Tuesday evening.

Ten Commodores combined to pound out 21 hits. VU led 14-1 after the fourth.

Thomas reached base five times and led VU with four hits and five RBIs. Catcher Ty Duvall and third baseman Austin Martin each had two hits and a home run each, while left fielder Pat DeMarco added three hits, including a bases-clearing double.

Freshman second baseman Tate Kolwyck added the first two hits of his career, including a run-scoring double, which accounted for his first collegiate RBI.

Starting pitcher Mason Hickman (6-0) threw four strong innings, striking out seven and giving up one run, picking up the victory.

It’s VU’s eighth win in a row, and 11th in its last 12. Tech, which surrendered more runs than it had in a game this season, fell to 18-25.

The Commodores (35-9) got six in the first and never trailed. A two-run homer by Thomas, a three-RBI double from DeMarco and a bunt single from second baseman Ethan Paul provided the runs.

After Tech third baseman John Dyer added a solo shot off Hickman in the second, first baseman Julian Infante answered with a run-scoring single, then, Martin followed with a three-run homer to left center in the third.

Thomas jacked a three-run bomb to left in the fourth. Duvall added his to right-center, scoring two in the fifth.

It’s the second time Vanderbilt has scored 20 this year, and the 18th time it has scored at least 10. Six of those have come during that 12-game span.

The ‘Dores head to Columbia to face South Carolina this weekend for a three-game series starting on Friday, beginning at 6 Central.