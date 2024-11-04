Three quick takes from Vanderbilt's season opener

in other news
Vanderbilt fans should get ready for Mikayla Blakes, just ask Shea Ralph
Every so often, a program has a player step on campus and that just feels different. The sort of player that can come
Mark Byington setting tone by labeling every Vanderbilt player point guard
Nashville, TENN--
Iyana Moore found the first bucket of the season and Vanderbilt and never looked back.
Mikayla Blakes poured in 14 first quarter points and helped the Commodores find a lead at halftime, 53-25.
The high level of scoring continued throughout Memorial with Khamil Pierre leading the way, finding 25 points on the day.
The Commodores took down the Bisons, 102-50, the most points scored under Shea Ralph.
Three quick takes
Mikayla Blakes
The five-star played her first game in a Vanderbilt jersey, and by no means did she disappoint.
"Mikayla Blakes, I have been telling you guys, she's pretty special," Ralph stated. "What she did today is what she does every single day in practice."
Blakes finished the afternoon with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The guard finished the day shooting 50% from the floor.
Defense made things very difficult for Lipscomb
Vanderbilt started the game in a full court press and made things hard on Lipscomb.
The Bisons coughed up 23 turnovers and had a tough day trying to score. Lipscomb shot 27.9% from the field and just 17.1% from behind the arc.
The two point guards, Greene and Blakes, combined for eight of the team's 15 steals, while Pierre grabbed five of her own.
The younger players looked improved
A few of the underclassmen have improved from last season.
One player whose stats jumped off the paper was Khamil Pierre. The sophomore led the game in scoring and rebounding, ending the day with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
Another player who Ralph talked about improving is Aiyana Mitchell. The forward's career high coming into today was three points, but she easily surpassed that, finding nine points on the day.
Madison Greene, another sophomore, had a brilliant day but in a different type of way.
Last season, the guard tore her ACL against Lipscomb just 11 games into the year, and today, Greene came back against the Bisons and finished with 14 points.
