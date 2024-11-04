Three quick takes from Vanderbilt's season opener

Iyana Moore found the first bucket of the season and Vanderbilt and never looked back. Mikayla Blakes poured in 14 first quarter points and helped the Commodores find a lead at halftime, 53-25. The high level of scoring continued throughout Memorial with Khamil Pierre leading the way, finding 25 points on the day. The Commodores took down the Bisons, 102-50, the most points scored under Shea Ralph.

Khamil Pierre led all scorers in the win over Lipscomb. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Three quick takes Mikayla Blakes The five-star played her first game in a Vanderbilt jersey, and by no means did she disappoint. "Mikayla Blakes, I have been telling you guys, she's pretty special," Ralph stated. "What she did today is what she does every single day in practice." Blakes finished the afternoon with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. The guard finished the day shooting 50% from the floor.

Defense made things very difficult for Lipscomb Vanderbilt started the game in a full court press and made things hard on Lipscomb. The Bisons coughed up 23 turnovers and had a tough day trying to score. Lipscomb shot 27.9% from the field and just 17.1% from behind the arc. The two point guards, Greene and Blakes, combined for eight of the team's 15 steals, while Pierre grabbed five of her own.