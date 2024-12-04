Three quick takes from the win over Miami

Vanderbilt takes down Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge, 88-70. Vanderbilt jumped out to a hot start at Miami. Mikayla Blakes registered 11 points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, it was Iyana Moore and Khamil Pierre that stepped up. The trio combined for 35 of Vanderbilt's 46 points in the first half. The Commodores shot 58.8% in the first 20 minutes, but the solid start was no fluke. Vanderbilt kept this up the entirety of the second half. They finished shooting 50% from the floor, with Blakes and Pierre combining for 54 points. Vanderbilt takes down Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge to improve to 9-1.

Iyana Moore contributed 13 points in the win over Miami. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Three quick takes Complete from start to finish Vanderbilt played this game through and through, holding a lead for 38:20 out of the 40 minutes. The time that it wasn't leading, it was tied. The Commodores never trailed. "I feel like it was the closest [to complete game]. You always want to chase perfection," Ralph stated. "In terms of a complete game, this is the best that it's been so far. They know that, but they also know I feel like it can be better." Outside of Blakes and Pierre, there were many other aspects that went into a complete game. Vanderbilt outrebounded Miami, 36-24, and on the offensive glass, 17-6. The Commodores also handed out 20 assists and scored 27 points off of 21 Miami turnovers, continuing to force every opponent to 20 or more turnovers.

Khamil Pierre didn't miss a beat After missing the game on Sunday versus App State with a sprained ankle, Khamil Pierre returned to the lineup this evening. "She was dead set on being out there with her team and for her team," said Ralph. "She stepped up. She stepped up and did Khamil Pierre things and we needed every single thing that she did." No one would know she was in a boot and walking with crutches on Sunday. Pierre finished the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.