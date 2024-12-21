Three quick takes from Vanderbilt's Saturday afternoon win over Austin Peay

The Commodores looked levels above the Governors from the jump, with Vanderbilt getting out to a double-digit lead early and never looking back, going on to win 85-55, improving Vanderbilt's record to an impressive 11-1 heading into its final non-conference game.

Whether or not Austin Peay is the team that many thought they’d be this season is yet to be seen, but if they are, the. Vanderbilt passed that tough test with flying colors.

This is Governors came just a basket shy of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, were picked to finish 2nd in the ASUN Preseason Poll, and even knocked off a high-major program earlier this season in Butler at hostile environment in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Coming into December, many felt that Austin Peay (4-7) would be a tough test for Vanderbilt. Some may have even seen this as a potential trap game.

Vanderbilt’s first half was its most complete effort of the season

The first half was nothing short of stellar for Vanderbilt. It did everything that it needed to do, some of it being a continuation of previous successes and others being vast improvements from areas of struggles.

The Commodores shot the ball well, defended well, forced turnovers while limiting their own, and saw every player who check in score at least two points, including five players that scored five or more.

The numbers even back all of this up, as in the first half, Vanderbilt shot 62% from the field and 60% from three. They even racked up 10 assists on their 18 made field goals.

It was a dream half for the Commodores that showed what this team can be when it is at its best on both ends of the floor, and though there was a pretty significant drop-off for Vanderbilt in second half, it doesn’t take away from a near perfect first half performance in what was a convincing victory.

Chris Manon is a true difference maker for this team

Whether it rebounding, blocking shots, forcing turnovers or going for a highlight reel dunk, Chris Manon was everywhere today for the Commodores. Earning his fifth start of the season Manon made an immediate impact, putting up 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in the first half alone.

Manon finished the game with 8 points and 8 rebounds while going a perfect 3/3 from the field and 2/2 from the free throw line.

Byington has been on record raving about Manon’s effectiveness and the way that he impacts the game, and all of that was on full display on Saturday afternoon.

“Chris is a great athlete, extremely energetic, and he cares about winning,” Byington said after the game. “You out him in the court and you know everything he’s trying to do, for him it’s focused on winning. He doesn’t really care about scoring or anything stat wise, he just wants to win.”

According to Byington, the selfless, win-first mentality that Manon possesses is a key factor to how impactful he is for the Commodores on a nightly basis.

“By the fact he does that he makes a lot of plays out there; defense, offense. Just kind of mismatch, you know? He’s got size and athleticism that he’s a tough matchup,”. Byington said. “He’s a guy who just wants to make the right play, so it’s great vs having him on the court.”

Vanderbilt’s depth shined today, especially offensively

Arguably Vanderbilt’s biggest strength showed its muscle again today, with Vanderbilt seeing a balanced scoring attack that thrashed Austin Peay from the field.

Though Jason Edwards led the way with 16 points, the Commodores saw eight players score 6+, including three players in double figures with Edwards, Tyler Nickel (12pts) and Devin McGlockton (11pts).

The Commodores also scored 43 bench points in this game. They ranked 12th in the country coming into Saturday, averaging 36.1 per game.

As the old adage goes, there’s strength in numbers. Vanderbilt proved that again today.

The Commodores will play their final non-conference game at home against New Orleans on Dec. 30th in Memorial Gym.