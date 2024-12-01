Three quick takes from Vanderbilt's win over App State

Vanderbilt cruises by Appalachian State without Khamil Pierre, 94-40. The Commodores opened up the game with a 19-0 run before the Mountaineers get themselves on the board. Vanderbilt allowed just two points in the first quarter, which is the least amount an opponent has scored in a quarter under Shea Ralph. This set the tone for the rest of the contest. The Commodores held the Mountaineers to 29.6% shooting and controlled every other statistical category. After falling to Michigan State on Wednesday, Vanderbilt picked up a big win at home to move to 8-1 on the year.

Madison Greene defends against App State (Vanderbilt athletics)

Three quick takes No Khamil Pierre Khamil Pierre missed today's game. The forward was seen wearing a boot on her right foot and walking with crutches prior to today's game. "She will be day-to-day," Ralph said. "She just had a little twisted ankle in practice... Already from when it happened, she's lightyears better, but being able to give her a day of rest today could only help her as we move forward." While Vanderbilt didn't have any trouble without Pierre today, her status for Wednesday's matchup at Miami is a different story. "I don't know if she'll play or not against Miami. I have no idea, it literally depends on every hour of treatment and her response from that," Ralph stated.

Learning from Michigan State On Wednesday, Vanderbilt suffered its first lost to Michigan State. In a close contest, Ralph wanted to try new things in today's game after analyzing the contest against the Spartans. "I feel like the team really responded well. I felt like today, we looked more like a team than we had the past two or three games." One of the main reasons for that is because of what Ralph was trying to do. "We were playing around with a bunch of different pieces in the Michigan State game. I think what that game taught me is that we probably do need more contributions from more players at different times and we have to get comfortable with what that looks like, which is why you saw me try so many different lineups today."