Three quick takes from Vanderbilt's win over Evansville

Khamil Pierre's 42 points broke the program for most scored in a single game. Her outing helped Vanderbilt beat Evansville, 106-40.
There is no question that today was Khamil Pierre's day.
The sophomore outscored Evansville in the first quarter, finding 20 points while the Aces' found 12.
That was no first quarter fluke, it continued for all 40 minutes.
At halftime, Pierre was up to 28 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double. By the end of the day, this performance became record breaking.
Vanderbilt finished the game with 106 points, the most ever scored under Shea Ralph. This was also the third time the Commodores exceeded the century mark.
Vanderbilt's 66-point win is its largest margin of victory since the 2006-07 season.
Three quick takes
Have yourself a day, Khamil Pierre
Khamil Pierre started the game by finding 20 points in the first 10 minutes. It wasn't just a great start, this was going to continue for the entire game.
By halftime, the sophomore was up to 28 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
At this point, the single-game scoring record was in sight.
The record was held by Chantelle Anderson and Ciaja Harbison, who each had 41 points.
Khamil Pierre finished the game and broke the record for single-game scoring with 42 points, 18 rebounds and eight steals.
The defense was wreaking havoc
Vanderbilt's defense dominated throughout the game, suffocating Evansville's offense. The Commodores swarmed the Aces, forcing them into a 36 turnovers, 24 of which came as steals.
Vanderbilt capitalized on the miscues, converting those 36 turnovers into 54 points — more than half of their total for the game.
In addition to the steals, Vanderbilt forced four 10-second violations.
Vanderbilt got it done while struggling from deep
Despite winning by 66 points, Vanderbilt had a poor shooting day from deep.
The Commodores found only two 3-pointers on 24 attempts. One came from Mikayla Blakes and the other from Iyana Moore.
It's impressive that Vanderbilt found 106 points and only six of them came from behind the arc, but when SEC play rolls around, it is going to have to be able to convert more from deep.