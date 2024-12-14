Three quick takes from Vanderbilt's win over Evansville

Khamil Pierre's 42 points broke the program for most scored in a single game. Her outing helped Vanderbilt beat Evansville, 106-40.

There is no question that today was Khamil Pierre's day.

The sophomore outscored Evansville in the first quarter, finding 20 points while the Aces' found 12.

That was no first quarter fluke, it continued for all 40 minutes.

At halftime, Pierre was up to 28 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double. By the end of the day, this performance became record breaking.

Vanderbilt finished the game with 106 points, the most ever scored under Shea Ralph. This was also the third time the Commodores exceeded the century mark.

Vanderbilt's 66-point win is its largest margin of victory since the 2006-07 season.