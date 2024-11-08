Three quick takes in Vanderbilt's dominating win over Austin Peay

Vanderbilt takes down its second ASUN opponent of the year to move to 2-0. After a slow start to the first quarter, Vanderbilt outscored Austin Peay by 18 points in the second quarter. Mikayla Blakes' 14 first half points helped the Commodores find a 52-26 lead at halftime. The second half was all Vanderbilt. The Governors only scored 11 points in the second half, with the Commodores outscoring them by 30. Vanderbilt grabs its second win of the season, 93-37. It has its first road trip on Thursday as it plays at USF.

Leilani Kapinus sees her first action as a Commodore. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Three quick takes Vanderbilt wins as a whole No longer do the Commodores need to rely on one player to step up and win the game. Vanderbilt had four players who added double-digits to the scoring column. Iyana Moore and Mikayla Blakes led the way with 16 points each. Jane Nwaba finished the evening just outside of double figures, finding nine points. "I like how many players contributed today," Ralph stated. "It's really important this early in the season to know what you have. I thought some of the players that came in and played significant minutes off the bench today added a lot." Madison Greene was the first player off the bench and finished the evening with 13 points.

A glimpse of Leilani Kapinus After missing the season opener on Monday, Leilani Kapinus made her debut as a Commodore. The Penn State transfer contributed seven points, six rebounds and two steals. "She does whatever the team needs her to do to win. I was really impressed with how she showed up today." Kapinus' presence was felt more than the stats reveal. The guard provided a lot of on-ball pressure and made it difficult for Austin Peay to do much.