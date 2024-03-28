Here are three quick takes on Byington's first day in Nashville.

Vanderbilt introduced new men's basketball coach Mark Byington in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Byington gets it

Nobody will know if this is going to work or not. Afterall, Vanderbilt hasn't touched the floor yet.

What feels real is that Byington gets where this program is, what is needed to fix it and how to reel back in a fanbase that is in need of being reeled back in.

Just look at Byington's first day on campus.

The trip to the fraternity house, the interaction with the fans and media as well as the confidence in which he spoke and addressed things that previous Vanderbilt coaches hadn't is evidence of that.

Byington won his first day on campus at Vanderbilt in almost every sense.

Vanderbilt seems to have been a desirable job

The perception around Vanderbilt's job nationally hasn't been one that's been overly positive. It feels as if things ended up different than that, though.

"There was great interest in the opportunity to lead our men's basketball program as there should be," Candice Storey Lee said.

It was clear that Byington had some competition for the job and beat it out.

The 47-year old coach also seems to think that Vanderbilt will be able to get him the backing he needs.

"Candice has reiterated. Vanderbilt is committed."

Confidence

This program seems to have some swagger to it now. Not cockiness, but swagger.

“I don’t know the timeline but our expectation is to win here, win now," Byington said. "You can rebuild a team quickly."

Byington gave a similar sentiment to the fraternity house that he visited on Thursday.

"We're going to get it going. I promise you."

Vanderbilt is a tough turn around, but it seems as if Byington has a chance to do it.