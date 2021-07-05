Three-star CB Caleb Coley anchors down with Vandy

Vanderbilt's recruiting momentum keeps rolling, landing their fourth commitment in the last two days.

The three-star prospect was on West End the last weekend of June for an official visit. He also took June officials to Wisconsin and Michigan State and held other power five offers from the likes of Northwestern, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Virginia, and others.

According to Maxpreps.com, Coley tallied 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions in 11 games played during his junior season.

Coley becomes the 15th commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 recruiting class and third defensive back - joining Miguel Mitchell of Oxford (Ala.) and Kenzy Paul of McCallie (Tenn.),