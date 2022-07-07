Three-star DB Martel Hight commits to Vandy

Rome (Ga.) defensive back Martel Hight took an official with Vanderbilt the weekend of June 3rd. At the time, the three-star prospect was committed to Louisville. Hight broke away from his commitment to the Cardinals back on June 19th. After much anticipation, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect announced his verbal pledge to Vanderbilt on Thursday evening. MORE: REACTION TO HIGHT'S COMMITMENT

Hight was a do-it-all performer for Rome during his junior season. On offense, he hauled in 62 catches for 1,069 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for another 105 yards. On defense, Hight displays speed and explosiveness in coverage while also showing off physicality in defending the run. Hight is also an accomplished track athlete and basketball player. He posted a school-record high jump of 6'6" back in the spring that place him second in his region and top ten in the state. The Rome, Georgia native also held offers from Florida, Kentucky, Duke, UCF, Wake Forest, Indiana, and Liberty. Hight becomes the tenth overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2023 class.