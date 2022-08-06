Three-star DL Ted Gregoire details his commitment to Vanderbilt

The three-star prospect visited Vanderbilt last weekend and chose the Commodores among a Top 5 that also included Rutgers, Syracuse, Tulane, and Penn.

IN HIS WORDS...

"I’m deciding to commit to Vanderbilt because my family and I felt it was the best of both worlds with very great education and playing in the arguably the Best conference that produced the most draft picks in the last 10 years. I’m Making a 40-year decision."

"I did make a trip down there on July 30th. The talks I had with four to five of the coaches there stood out. The speech I heard from coach Lea is what honestly made me feel me I can be great here, especially because of how hungry the people as in the coaches and the players are to change the program around."

"They see me as a hybrid DE/DT for them. My relationship with coach Blake has been good and we are creating a bond. We connected a lot during the talks we’ve had."

