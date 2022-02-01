Three-star OL Leyton Nelson flips from UCF to Vanderbilt
Despite being committed to UCF since August 5th, Boone (Fla.) offensive lineman Leyton Nelson didn't sign with the Knights during the December signing period.
That left the door open for other teams to get involved and Vanderbilt was one of the schools that ramped up their recruiting efforts for the 6-foot-6, 278-pound prospect.
An unofficial visit to West End in January helped seal the deal for Nelson as he committed to the Commodores on Tuesday night.
Vanderbilt offered the Orlando native back on April 13th, but the Commodores were not much of a factor in his recruiting process during the spring and summer.
After summer officials to Louisville, Pitt, Miami (Fla.), UCF, and Utah, Nelson committed to the Knights.
SMU and Washington State were other schools that entered the mix for Nelson in late December.
The three-star prospect becomes the 26th commitment for Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class and fourth offensive line pledge - joining December signees Levi Harber, Grayson Morgan, and David Siegel.
The Commodores recruiting class is currently ranked 33rd nationally, according to Rivals.com.
