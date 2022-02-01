Three-star OL Leyton Nelson flips from UCF to Vanderbilt

Despite being committed to UCF since August 5th, Boone (Fla.) offensive lineman Leyton Nelson didn't sign with the Knights during the December signing period.

That left the door open for other teams to get involved and Vanderbilt was one of the schools that ramped up their recruiting efforts for the 6-foot-6, 278-pound prospect.

An unofficial visit to West End in January helped seal the deal for Nelson as he committed to the Commodores on Tuesday night.