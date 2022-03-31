Three-star OLB Ethan Crisp commits to Vanderbilt

On Thursday Clark Lea and his Vanderbilt program landed an important piece to their 2023 class. Ethan Crisp, a three-star hybrid backer/safety committed to the Commodores over other programs such as Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati.

An in-state priority target for the Dores, Crisp caught up with Rivals prior to his announcement to go in depth on why Vanderbilt was the right fit for him and how he plans to bring others with him to Nashville.