Three-star OLB Ethan Crisp commits to Vanderbilt
On Thursday Clark Lea and his Vanderbilt program landed an important piece to their 2023 class. Ethan Crisp, a three-star hybrid backer/safety committed to the Commodores over other programs such as Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati.
An in-state priority target for the Dores, Crisp caught up with Rivals prior to his announcement to go in depth on why Vanderbilt was the right fit for him and how he plans to bring others with him to Nashville.
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news