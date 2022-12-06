Vanderbilt struck gold for the second time on Tuesday, earning a commitment from South Grande Prairie (Tex.) running back AJ Newberry following his official visit to West End this past weekend.

Newberry is the second verbal pledge for the Commodores on Tuesday, joining offensive lineman Misael Sandoval out of St. Augustine (Calif.).

A three-star prospect, Newberry had been committed to Colorado since April before backing off his pledge to the Buffaloes on Monday.

Vanderbilt extended an offer to Newberry back in October. He also collected notable offers from Nebraska, Cal, and Indiana throughout his fall season.

During his senior season, the 6-foot, 187-pound prospect rushed for 1,700 yards and 23 touchdowns while also collecting nearly 300 yards receiving out of the backfield.

With Newberry in the fold, Vanderbilt now has 18 total commitments in the 2023 class. He is the second running back pledge for the Commodores, joining fellow Texan Sedric Alexander, who committed to Vandy back on April 14th.