Vanderbilt landed its 17th commitment from California lineman Misael Sandoval. The 6-foot-6 and 316-pound lineman officially visited Vanderbilt this past weekend, and he decommitted from San Diego State shortly after returning home.

“I chose Vanderbilt because on my visit I realized that all my goals that I can and could accomplish is there. That is the place that could help achieve my dreams for both academia and football,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval becomes the fourth offensive line prospect to join the 2023 class. He joins Anthony Miles, Cooper Starks, and Barrett Maddox. Although Sandoval played tackle in high school, he will make the move to guard at Vanderbilt.

“To quote Coach Blazek, he said that I have really good twitch in that five-yard distance. When we are talking, he talks about how I am a prototypical SEC guard. He wants to remodel me into a NFL guard," said Sandoval.

Of Vanderbilt's offensive line commitments, Sandoval and Starks are interior line prospects. Maddox is a tackle. Miles is a combo offensive lineman that could play either tackle or guard.

With the addition of Misael Sandoval, Vanderbilt is likely finished with offensive line recruiting in the 2023 class.

In addition to Vanderbilt, Sandoval had offers from San Diego State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Nevada. He was also getting heavy interest from Missouri and Cal.