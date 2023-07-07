The Commodores beat out Missouri for the three-star prospect, who took June officials to both programs.

For Cardenas, Vanderbilt left a strong impression during his official last month.

"A lot of things really stood out to me," Cardenas told VandySports.com after his official visit. "One thing was how genuine the entire staff is with us and their players. I have been talking to Coach (Jayden) Everett for a while now. You can tell they are trying to build a great relationship with their players before they get into football. Another thing that stood out was just how beautiful campus and they are about to do a lot of construction on different parts of the campus and it's gonna look even better."

His relationship with Vanderbilt running backs coach Jayden Everett also grew even stronger during his time on West End.

"He loves that I have learned the importance of patience, along with being a bigger back that's able to catch it out of the backfield. We went over some of my film during the visit and I absolutely loved it because he just loves football and enjoys talking about it."

During his junior season, the 6-foot, 200-pound talent rushed for 1,041 yards on just 108 carries while also hauling in 20 passes for 330 yards tallying 18 total touchdowns.

Cardenas was a one-time Texas Tech commitment and also had other notable offers from Missouri, Colorado, Oregon, Georgia Tech, and others.

With Cardenas in the fold, Vanderbilt now has 20 total commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.