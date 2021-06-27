Three-star RB Maurice Edwards commits to Vandy

Last week, Warren Township (Ill.) running back Maurice Edwards showed up to Vanderbilt's Elite Camp and turned heads, picking up an offer from the Commodores' staff after the dust had settled. "Love the coaches and loved the way I earned it," Edwards told VandySports.com last week. "Went in did what I was supposed to. I tested well and I competed during drills and 1-on-1's they held me after to do a tour then I spoke with Coach (Clark) Lea and they offered me." Edwards returned to West End this weekend for an official visit and committed to the Commodores on Saturday night while in Nashville.

The three-star prospect becomes the ninth verbal pledge in Vandy's 2022 recruiting class and first running back commitment. He chose the Commodores over the likes of Toledo, Miami (Oh.), Kent State, Central Michigan, and others. Rivals.com national analyst Josh Helmholdt has followed Edwards' recruitment closely and had this to say about Vanderbilt's newest addition to the 2022 class: "I’ve been fortunate to cover Maurice for over a year. He was caught in a transfer situation and then the state of Illinois postponed it’s high school football season until the spring, so he flew under the radar way too long. By the time teams got to see him, most were already well-traveled on their running back recruiting road. Vanderbilt is getting a legit back here who can do it all- run between the tackles, hit the edge, be a receiver out of the backfield and block. He has some outstanding physical tools and is an explosive back who runs with a low center of gravity and is difficult to bring down."