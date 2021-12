Three-star safety Jadais Richard the latest in a wave of Vandy commits

Richard, a former TCU commit, took official visits to Vanderbilt (Dec. 3rd) and Louisville (Dec. 10th) the last two weekends before choosing the Commodores.

Vanderbilt continued their wave of recruiting momentum on Tuesday with the commitment of West Monroe (La.) safety Jadais Richard .

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect originally committed to the Horned Frogs back on July 30th before reopening his recruiting process on November 2nd, a day after Gary Patterson resigned as head coach.

Richard also had notable offers from Baylor, Indiana, Louisiana-Lafayette, La Tech, Memphis, Western Kentucky, and Tulane.

Richard becomes the 24th commitment in Vanderbilt's 2022 class and the latest in a talented secondary that also includes cornerbacks Trudell Berry and Quantaves Gaskins along with versatile safeties Jeffrey Ugo and Savion Riley.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman covers the state of Louisiana and had this to say about Vanderbilt's latest addition.

"Richard is one of the most talented defensive backs in Louisiana. At 6-2 and 195 pounds, coming off an injury riddled junior season that stymied his recruitment and exposure amid Covid-19, Richard is position versatile and projects as a safety or nickel in the SEC. He’s long, able to go step for step with receivers in coverage and instinctual in coverage. Richard has been an impact player for West Monroe in all three phases and brings a ton of upside and athleticism to Vanderbilts secondary."