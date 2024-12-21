Three takeaways from Vanderbilt's 103-68 victory over West Georgia

This pushed Vanderbilt to a 12-1 record and is the fourth time this season that the Commodores have scored 100+ points in a game.

In it's last game before a seven day break for Christmas, Vanderbilt took care of business against Division I's newest team in West Georgia (5-5), knocking off the Wolves 103-68.

Consistency and effort is still an area of needed improvement

After Vanderbilt's 14-point win over Dayton on Thursday night, head coach Shea Ralph said that she was "disappointed" in her team's effort outside of the first quarter and some of the fourth. How her team responded was going to be an interesting story to watch less than 48 hours after Ralphs comments, and we saw a mixed bag of results in this one.

Though it did look better overall in today’s game, consistency felt like it still came up as an issue. It particularly showed up for Vanderbilt towards the end of the first quarter after jumping out to a 15-0 lead early and throughout the most of the third quarter, as the Commodores were outscored by West Georgia 25-20.

"One of the things that still concerns me if I'm being honest is our consistency and our effort. In terms of line up changes, defensively, when we have a lead, we just kind of let our foot off the gas," Ralph said after the game.

When comparing to what she saw from her team on Thursday, Ralph feels like she did see some improvement, but that it still wasn't up to expectation.

"If I had to say overall, I think it was better overall, but I'm equally as disappointed because I don't think the same is as good as Dayton," Ralph said. "I don't care what the scoreboard looks like. I don't care who's in the game. So, I think overall today, probably a little better, but the team wasn't as good."

Though she is still obviously happy with the win, Ralph knows that this is a trend that she can't see continue, especially with SEC play right around the corner."I really try hard not to make wins, losses. It's just, I'm very aware that this is something that we need to fix quickly."

Blakes and Pierre continue to look like one of the country’s best duos

It’s no surprise with how great they’ve been to start the season, but today was a continuation of that for Vanderbilt’s two best players, who are also proving to be two of the best players in the country as well.It started in the first quarter with the duo outscoring West Georgia 21-14 on their own.

Then in the third quarter, the duo combined for 16 points and hit seven of Vanderbilt’s eight converted field goals. For two players who came into Saturday ranked Top 20 in the nation in scoring, it’s no surprised that they combined for 47 points, with Blakes knocking down 24 points and Pierre pouring in 23 of her own.

Though it could be argued that the Commodores may even rely two heavily on the go at times, there is no denying that the duo of Pierre and Blakes is an effective one, with each of them making a legitimate case to be named All-Americans at the season’s end.

Iyana Moore looked like the Iyana Moore that Vanderbilt needs

Though Moore was able to put up 16 points in the game, tied for her second-highest scoring game of the season, it was the second quarter where Moore looked like the player that we saw earn All-SEC honors just a season ago.In the second quarter, Moore put up 13 points while being perfect from the field, going a flawless 4/4 with three of those being from the perimeter.

"She wasn't second guessing anything." Ralph said of Moore's performance after the win. "She was shooting the ball with confidence when she was open and then making great decisions when she wasn't. It looked like the Iyana Moore that we know."

More performances like this from Moore (no pun intended) would be a welcome sight for the Commodores heading into 2025, and its something that Shea Ralph knows that not only is she capable of, but will make her team better overall.

"We have a lot of players on our team that can score, but Iyana Moore is also a great leader. So when she's doing what she did today, with the ball in her hands and the communicating off the ball, screening, cutting, making sure she's being a playmaker, and a leader on the floor, then I think we're gonna be tough to beat."

Vanderbilt will have a break until its final non-conference game against Alabama A&M on December 29th in Memorial Gym, with tip-off scheduled for 11:00am.