Vanderbilt can't do things the same way as everyone else offensively. That won't work.

Beck knows he has to evolve and be different.

"We dont want to be like everybody else," Beck says. "We don’t want to run the same exact plays as everybody else, we feel like we have to be a little bit different. To turn things around here I think it’s extremely important to be different."

Beck has embraced that reality as he's made an effort to overhaul Vanderbilt's offense, which ranked last or near last in nearly every statistical metric last season.

That's evident in the way Beck plans to use the talent he does have.

"On Sunday when defensive coordinators start watching us on video it’s not the same thing they saw the week before," Beck said of his offense relative to other SEC offenses. "We like to be able to use a lot of different personnel groups because we want to try to keep the defensive coordinators scrambling a little bit."

Beck seemed to successfully do that in his final season at New Mexico State in which his offense was top 50 in the country in yards per game with 413.7, was 12th in total yards with 6,206.

Those yards were often spread between a multitude of running backs, receivers and tight ends.

"If you have players you can play in all those different positions, changing personnel groups does a lot of things for you. Number one you’re able to take some people out and keep them fresh and number two it’s really good for team morale because you end up playing a lot more players then maybe some other offenses would."

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander has seen that come to fruition in the fall.

"It's gonna be chaos," Alexander said of Beck's offense. "We're gonna have defense going left, right, they're gonna be hitting the wrong gaps, defending the wrong gaps."

Beck's mission is similar to Alexander's, he also knows that his responsibilities go hand in hand with featured players like the sophomore running back.

"Our job is to find ways to get those playmakers the ball," Beck said. "You have to be able to take the personnel that you have, understand who are the guys that can move the chains and get us first downs and get us an opportunity to win and find ways to get them the ball."

Beck points that doing that doesn't always look the same, though.