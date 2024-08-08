Tim Beck knows Vanderbilt offense needs to be different
Maybe it's unfair, but Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck knows it's true.
Vanderbilt can't do things the same way as everyone else offensively. That won't work.
Beck knows he has to evolve and be different.
"We dont want to be like everybody else," Beck says. "We don’t want to run the same exact plays as everybody else, we feel like we have to be a little bit different. To turn things around here I think it’s extremely important to be different."
Beck has embraced that reality as he's made an effort to overhaul Vanderbilt's offense, which ranked last or near last in nearly every statistical metric last season.
That's evident in the way Beck plans to use the talent he does have.
"On Sunday when defensive coordinators start watching us on video it’s not the same thing they saw the week before," Beck said of his offense relative to other SEC offenses. "We like to be able to use a lot of different personnel groups because we want to try to keep the defensive coordinators scrambling a little bit."
Beck seemed to successfully do that in his final season at New Mexico State in which his offense was top 50 in the country in yards per game with 413.7, was 12th in total yards with 6,206.
Those yards were often spread between a multitude of running backs, receivers and tight ends.
"If you have players you can play in all those different positions, changing personnel groups does a lot of things for you. Number one you’re able to take some people out and keep them fresh and number two it’s really good for team morale because you end up playing a lot more players then maybe some other offenses would."
Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander has seen that come to fruition in the fall.
"It's gonna be chaos," Alexander said of Beck's offense. "We're gonna have defense going left, right, they're gonna be hitting the wrong gaps, defending the wrong gaps."
Beck's mission is similar to Alexander's, he also knows that his responsibilities go hand in hand with featured players like the sophomore running back.
"Our job is to find ways to get those playmakers the ball," Beck said. "You have to be able to take the personnel that you have, understand who are the guys that can move the chains and get us first downs and get us an opportunity to win and find ways to get them the ball."
Beck points that doing that doesn't always look the same, though.
"Offensively we want to be balanced," Beck says. "When I say balanced that doesn’t mean we’re gonna be 50/50 run pass, but we want to have the ability if someone’s gonna load the box on us to be effective in the passing game. The other thing is if they’re only gonna play five in the box or six in the box we’ve gotta be able to run the ball effectively."
Beck also emphasized that he needs his quarterbacks to be capable of a similar balance.
"We want a dual threat guy. In other words we want a guy that is mobile enough, he doesn’t have to be a track star, but we want him to be mobile enough to get us out of certain situations when it’s third and 10 and they’re dropping eight and all of a sudden there’s nothing open and you gotta be able to run it and try to get a first down. We want somebody with enough mobility to be able to do that.”
Vanderbilt's quarterback room has been a work in progress through seven days of fall camp. Its guys fit the mold of what Beck has emphasized, though.
Beck seems to believe that the fit of those quarterbacks and the rest of Vanderbilt's offense will eventually pay dividends.
"We just gotta keep our eyes on what we're doing and improving each and every week and each and every day and the wins will come."