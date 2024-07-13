Not just in the formations or the eyecandy.

It's going to look different.

Vanderbilt, which had its leading tight end finish 2023 with 15 receptions for 131 yards, could lean more heavily on that position as it enters year one under offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

"We love having tight ends," Beck said after a spring practice. "We like having them in all shapes and sizes. We'll have some that play in line that are bigger and stronger and then some that play off the ball that have the ability to block and catch passes."

A glance at Beck's offense at New Mexico State last season backs up his claims.

Beck was intentional about featuring now-Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, who caught 35 balls for 366 yards, as a pass catcher in 2023. Stowers will likey be used more on the perimeter than as a straight in-line tight end and will also be used as a swiss-army knife.

Vanderbilt will also heavily utilize Cole Spence as he returns to the lineup after a torn ACL. Spence looked to be one of Vanderbilt's top pass catchers before the injury a summer ago and seemed to pick up speed in the spring.

"He's doing great," Beck said of Spence in the spring. "He's gonna be a very good player for us."

Stowers and Spence project to be the leaders in the room, although Vanderbilt seems to have improved tight end depth under first-year tight ends coach Jeff Lepak.

Lepak retained talented pass catcher Kamrean Johnson after a freshman season in which he caught 10 balls for 99 yards in 72 snaps. Johnson as well as JUCO transfer Tyler Fortenberry's athleticism will be an asset for Vanderbilt as it looks to reshape what was an unproductive room in 2023.

Cornell transfer Emmanuel Adebi, who caught seven balls for 76 yards, also seems to be candidate to get on the field. Adebi's role will primarily come as a blocker and on special teams, where he blocked a school-record seven kicks at Cornell.

Adebi largely seems to be what he is, where Vanderbilt could get some unexpected production is if talented three-star, athletic freshman Brycen Coleman is ahead of schedule and if highly regarded ATH Witt Edwards lands at tight end and catches on quickly.

As Vanderbilt enters fall camp its tight end depth chart could remain fluid. Beck doesn't want the competition at that position to go to waste, though.

"It's a really key position for us and somewhere where we want to keep strengthening that position."