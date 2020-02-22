News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Time to Shine

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Three former Vanderbilt Commodores - wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and tight end Jared Pinkney - will get their opportunity to shine in front of executives and coaches at the NFL Combine.

The combine begins on Sunday, February 23rd and will last until March 1st with the first few days consisting of meetings, interviews, orientation, and medical exams. On-field workouts won't begin until Thursday, February 27th.

Tentative Combine On-Field Workout Schedule:

Thursday, Feb 27: TE, QB, WO

Friday, Feb 28: PK, ST, OL, RB

Saturday, Feb 29: DL, LB

Sunday, Mar 1: DB

KALIJA LIPSCOMB:

Lipscomb thrived throughout his career on West End (Photo by: Brent Carden)
Lipscomb thrived throughout his career on West End (Photo by: Brent Carden)

The New Orleans native finished his Vanderbilt career with 194 receptions, 2,313 receiving yards, and 21 touchdown catches. He's coming off a senior season where he tallied a team-high 47 catches for 511 receiving yards.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Two catches for 21 yards isn't flashy, but considering how many reps are split at the Senior Bowl, earning any sort of production is nice. Lipscomb (6'1/201) played on a South roster that had no other receiver catch more than three passes or earn more than 30 yards, so Lipscomb wasn't really trailing behind the pack. Lipscomb is a sharp route runner who will need to find an extra gear of speed at the next level to really shine. Expect Lipscomb to be a Day 3 pick.
— Rotoworld.com

JARED PINKNEY:

Pinkney was one of the programs most productive tight ends during his time at Vandy (Photo by: Brent Carden)
Pinkney was one of the programs most productive tight ends during his time at Vandy (Photo by: Brent Carden)

The Norcross, Georgia native caught 20 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. He finished his Commodore career with 114 receptions for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Jared Pinkney projects as a viable TE2 on an NFL roster. Pinkney is fairly reliable as a blocker and his ability to collapse the edge or turn out defensive ends will come in valuable to teams looking to implement heavy personnel on a consistent basis. Pinkney's lack of explosiveness will pose issues as he looks to create separation at the next level and as a result he's going to be more of a zone beater in shallow spaces as a check down option. Viable role player for the long run.
— Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com

KE'SHAWN VAUGHN:

Vaughn among most productive RB's during his two-year run at Vandy (Photo by: Brent Carden)
Vaughn among most productive RB's during his two-year run at Vandy (Photo by: Brent Carden)

The Nashville native made the most of his two-year career on West End. He accumulated 2,259 career rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in just 23 career games at Vanderbilt. He is also one of three Commodore running backs to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a Day 3 candidate for zone teams looking for a backup running back who can hit the big play. Vaughn is a tough runner between the tackles who won't shy away from the physical tool of a high volume of carries, but he doesn't have the tackle-breaking or -evading skills to warrant consistent touches. Vaughn's long speed helps him score the big one, but he needs a well-blocked path to get there, and won't create much besides what his offensive line gives him. Vaughn has average value as a pass-catcher and pass-protector and accordingly has a ceiling of RB3 on the depth chart; he must find a special-teams role to stick in the NFL long-term.
— Benjamin Solak of TheDraftNetwork.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}