Time to Shine
Three former Vanderbilt Commodores - wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and tight end Jared Pinkney - will get their opportunity to shine in front of executives and coaches at the NFL Combine.
The combine begins on Sunday, February 23rd and will last until March 1st with the first few days consisting of meetings, interviews, orientation, and medical exams. On-field workouts won't begin until Thursday, February 27th.
Tentative Combine On-Field Workout Schedule:
Thursday, Feb 27: TE, QB, WO
Friday, Feb 28: PK, ST, OL, RB
Saturday, Feb 29: DL, LB
Sunday, Mar 1: DB
KALIJA LIPSCOMB:
The New Orleans native finished his Vanderbilt career with 194 receptions, 2,313 receiving yards, and 21 touchdown catches. He's coming off a senior season where he tallied a team-high 47 catches for 511 receiving yards.
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:
JARED PINKNEY:
The Norcross, Georgia native caught 20 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season. He finished his Commodore career with 114 receptions for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns.
WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:
KE'SHAWN VAUGHN:
The Nashville native made the most of his two-year career on West End. He accumulated 2,259 career rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in just 23 career games at Vanderbilt. He is also one of three Commodore running backs to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.