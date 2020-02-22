Three former Vanderbilt Commodores - wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and tight end Jared Pinkney - will get their opportunity to shine in front of executives and coaches at the NFL Combine.

The combine begins on Sunday, February 23rd and will last until March 1st with the first few days consisting of meetings, interviews, orientation, and medical exams. On-field workouts won't begin until Thursday, February 27th.

Tentative Combine On-Field Workout Schedule:

Thursday, Feb 27: TE, QB, WO

Friday, Feb 28: PK, ST, OL, RB

Saturday, Feb 29: DL, LB

Sunday, Mar 1: DB