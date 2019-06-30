Top Remaining Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Commodores capped off a successful month of June with nine additional commitments and they are now setting at a dozen in the 2020 recruiting class. Vanderbilt is expected to sign a smaller clas...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news