The Toronto Blue Jays selected Vanderbilt All-American Austin Martin with the fifth overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Martin, a consensus preseason All-American this season--as well as D1 Baseball's preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year--hit .377/.474/.532 in 16 games this season.

Martin hit .392/.486/.604 in 2019, with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs, with 18 stolen bases in 23 tries in 2019. Martin, then a sophomore, led Vanderbilt to a 59-12 record, a national title, plus, the SEC's regular-season and conference tournament titles.

It was a surprise to see Martin slip to the Blue Jays, who went 67-95 last season. Martin was rated the No. 1 or 2 player in the draft by most draft experts based on athleticism an an elite hit tool.

Martin consistently made hard contact during his VU career and started flashing home-run power late in his sophomore campaign. He struck out just twice in 53 at-bats in 2020.

Toronto listed Martin, a junior who bats and throws right-handed, as a shortstop.

Martin came through when it most mattered for VU in 2019. He bashed two home runs in VU's College World Series-opening win over Louisville. He hit two more in an elimination game against Duke in the Nashville Super Regional, which sent the Commodores to Omaha.

The junior is a versatile player who's played six positions at Vanderbilt. He ended the 2020 season as VU's starting center fielder, while making the SEC's All-Defensive team as a third baseman for the Commodores last season.

As a freshman, Martin hit hit .338/.414/452 in 59 games, with one home run. He quickly became a regular and played all over the diamond.

Martin starred at Florida's Trinity Christian Academy. He was originally committed to Jacksonville before flipping to the Commodores.