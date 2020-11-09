Vanderbilt basketball received some good news Monday night as transfer guard Issac McBride was ruled immediately eligible to play this season by the NCAA.

A transfer from Kansas, McBride — a 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard out of Little Rock, Arkansas — was a four-star prospect out of the 2019 class and averaged 28.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior at Baptist Prep, where he was the 2019 Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year.

McBride enrolled at Kansas for the 2019-20 season but left the school back in September 2019 before the campaign tipped off. He transferred to Vanderbilt over this past summer and submitted a waiver for immediately eligibility, which has now been approved by the NCAA.

“We are pleased that Issac was granted his waiver for immediate eligibility,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said in a statement. “He has waited patiently for the opportunity to compete in game competition. We are thankful for the support of our Vanderbilt administration and compliance team throughout the process.”

Known for his ability to score, especially shooting from deep, McBride should play an immediate role for the Commodores this upcoming season.