The Atlanta native was on an official visit with the Commodores just before his commitment. He had previously taken an official with Houston.

Vanderbilt added an offensive weapon on May 3rd in former Louisiana-Monroe and Nevada wide receiver Dariyan Wiley .

During the 2023 season, Wiley recorded 24 catches for 400 yards while averaging 16.7 yards per catch for Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to Nevada in January.

He spent the spring semester in Reno before re-entering the portal on April 16th.

Wiley prepped at Douglas County (Ga.), where he signed with Massachusetts as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

With the addition of Wiley, he joins offensive lineman Cade McConnell (Minnesota) and Steven Hubbard (UTEP) along with cornerback Mark Davis, Jr. (Southern Illinois) and safety Maurice Hampton, Jr. (LSU/Memphis) as spring transfer portal additions for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt also remains in the mix for New Mexico State tight end Eli Stowers and Liberty offensive lineman Chase Mitchell, both were recently in Nashville for visits.

The Commodores also have an offer out to Notre Dame cornerback transfer Micah Bell, who just finished up his redshirt freshman season with the Fighting Irish.