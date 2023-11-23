Vanderbilt dropped its first game of the Vegas Showdown and fell to 3-2 on the season in a 84-78 loss to NC State. The Commodores will look to leave Vegas with a win as it faces off against the loser of BYU's matchup with Arizona State tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. central.

Colin Smith had four points in Vanderbilt's loss to NC State. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Vanderbilt got some phenomenal news pregame as a spokesperson announced that Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort would all return to the lineup after all missing the first four games of the season. The Commodores were without point guard Ezra Manjon due to an ankle injury he suffered in last Friday's matchup with Central Arkansas. NC State jumped on the Commodores early with a trap-style defense that made the Commodores uncomfortable offensively and forced it into eight first-half turnovers while it had just four assists. Those turnovers paired Vanderbilt shooting 18.2% from 3-point range and 7-for-12 from the free throw line while NC State shot it 55.6% from 3-point range while assisting itself 10 times allowed for it to end the half with a 43-33 lead.

The Commodores trailed by as much as 14 in the half. That lead that was once at 14 dwindled into a two-point deficit by the Commodores after an 8-0 run to start the second half. That run looked to be the Commodores' best stretch of basketball all season. NC State immediately turned on the gas to inch that lead closer to 20 right after the Commodores got back in control. The Wolfpack didn't look back from there as it gave Vanderbilt its first loss in Vegas. Vanderbilt drops first power-five test In Vanderbilt's first opportunity to pick up a significant win on its rèsumè it hung with NC State but ultimately fell as it struggled to defend Kevin Keatts' athletic team. The Wolfpack shot it particularly well from 3-point range where it shot42.1% on 19 attempts. It feels imperative that Jerry Stackhouse's team gets one on Friday night against BYU or Arizona State to avoid going winless in its trip to Las Vegas.