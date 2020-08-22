Two new 2022 quarterbacks on the target board
On Friday night, Vanderbilt extended offers to two talented 2022 quarterbacks in Devin Farrell out of Milton (Ga.) and Sachse (Tex.) product Alex Orji.Both react to their latest offers below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news