Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt take down Jackson State I Quick thoughts

Here's some thoughts on that performance and what it means moving forward.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2018-2019 as it took down Jackson State 94-81 on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt took care of business, as it should've

It was clear from early on that Vanderbilt would take this one. It came out lethargic at times and took some bad shots, but won by more than the final score would indicate.

On Saturday Vanderbilt had five double-figure scorers, it had a season-high 23 assists as a team and had five-double figure scorers.

Mark Byington's team also put together one of its best defensive performances of the young season and held Jackson State to under 40% shooting from the field while forcing 14 turnovers and scoring 25 points off of them.

The only problem; the final score

Vanderbilt fell 14 points short of the 27.5-point spread, which certainly won't help its NET the rest of the way.

Saturday wasn't as close as the final score indicated, but the NET doesn't care.

Ultimately if Vanderbilt's tournament hopes hinge on today then that's a problem in itself, but Saturday was not helpful to its computer numbers.

Vanderbilt's shooting was the story

A team that had shot 21.4% from beyond the arc through its first three games made a season-high nine threes before the half was over and ended the day with 16 makes from 3-point range on 42.1% shooting.

Although it took some bad shots, Vanderbilt seemed to be better about making the extra pass and getting open shots in rhythm.

Jackson State tried to dare Vanderbilt to shoot with some zone looks and Mark Byington's team answered the call with its best shooting game thus far.

Tyler Nickel had his best game of his young Vanderbilt career

Nickel went for 15 points on 50% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from 3-point range. The Virginia Tech transfer is one of Vanderbilt's better players, but hadn't yet had a breakout shotmaking day.

Saturday showed hints that a day like that could be coming soon.

The matchup with Jackson State felt like a good one for Nickel, who was able to get good looks in rhythm as a result of its zone.

There's another high-scoring, balanced offensive attack

Vanderbilt had some foul issues and rebounding issues on Saturday afternoon, but made up for it with its prolific shooting and balanced scoring attack that included five double-figure scorers.

That's the recipe for Vanderbilt come SEC play.