Tyler Tanner makes strong impression with 14-point performance against Cal

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt freshman guard Tyler Tanner certainly made an impression on Wednesday night.
The Brentwood Academy product went for a career-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting with three steals while the Commodores took down Cal.
That may have been a surprise to those who hadn't seen Tanner much before Wednesday, but it wasn't to those who had.
It certainly wasn't a surprise to one of the guys who recruited him to Vanderbilt. In fact, he believes Tanner has more ahead of him.
A lot more.
"That was the vision we had when we were recruiting him and he’s completely fulfilled it," former Vanderbilt assistant Adam Mazarei said. " He's gonna be really, really good for years. He’s gonna be one of the next greats like Darius [Garland] is, like Scotty [Pippen Jr.], it could easily be Tyler coming up."
Tanner isn't just coming up anymore, though. He's already on a factor for a team that has high aspirations.
That was easy for Mazarei to see.
"He’s a gamechanger," Mazarei said. "His energy defensively, he’s disruptive. He’s so far ahead of the game as a freshman."
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington doesn't have the background with Tanner that Mazarei has, but he wants the 6-foot point guard to have a place within his program for years to come.
"He's going to be the future of our program," Byington said. "Who knows how good he's gonna be, but he's gonna get better and better."
For now Tanner is focused on his role, though. The Brentwood Academy product isn't the center of attention like he was a year ago. He's not often initiating offense or creating his own shot like he's used to doing.
He's not worried about that, though. He's just trying to do what he can for a team full of old guys.
"I just have always told myself; do whatever I can to stay on the floor," Tanner said. "Energy is kind of been a niche that I'm trying to find."
Three games in Tanner is doing more than just staying on the floor and holding his own. He's been a difference maker. On both ends.
Tanner has found his niche. As a result, Vanderbilt may have its point guard of the future.