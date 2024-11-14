Tyler Tanner makes strong impression with 14-point performance against Cal

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt freshman guard Tyler Tanner certainly made an impression on Wednesday night. The Brentwood Academy product went for a career-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting with three steals while the Commodores took down Cal. That may have been a surprise to those who hadn't seen Tanner much before Wednesday, but it wasn't to those who had.

Tanner had 14 points on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Zaleski)

It certainly wasn't a surprise to one of the guys who recruited him to Vanderbilt. In fact, he believes Tanner has more ahead of him. A lot more. "That was the vision we had when we were recruiting him and he’s completely fulfilled it," former Vanderbilt assistant Adam Mazarei said. " He's gonna be really, really good for years. He’s gonna be one of the next greats like Darius [Garland] is, like Scotty [Pippen Jr.], it could easily be Tyler coming up." Tanner isn't just coming up anymore, though. He's already on a factor for a team that has high aspirations. That was easy for Mazarei to see. "He’s a gamechanger," Mazarei said. "His energy defensively, he’s disruptive. He’s so far ahead of the game as a freshman." Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington doesn't have the background with Tanner that Mazarei has, but he wants the 6-foot point guard to have a place within his program for years to come.

Tanner had three steals on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)