It's all new to Vanderbilt freshman guard Tyler Tanner. The number is different, the coaching staff is new, the teammates are new. The stage is new.

From time to time buzz slips out of Memorial Gymnasium, this summer all that buzz has seemed to include one thing; the seamless transition that Vanderbilt's 6-foot freshman point guard has made.

As Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington speaks it feels as if that buzz is more than just that, it's become truth.

Truth that could make an impact on Vanderbilt's season and rotation.

"I think he’s gonna get on the court and play this year and that’s a big accomplishment considering the age of our team," Byington told Blue Ribbon and Vandysports when asked about Tanner. "If he keeps growing, which I expect, he’s gonna play."

That doesn't seem to be an easy feat in a backcourt that includes fifth-year seniors A.J. Hoggard and Grant Huffman as well as upperclassman Jason Edwards, but Byington feels as if Tanner has earned that declaration.

“Tyler has been very, very impressive," Byington said. "He’s probably the quickest on the team and that says a lot when Jason Edwards is one of his teammates. He’s extremely quick. He’s athletic. The thing that’s kinda stood out right now is how fast he’s learning and picking up things."

Tanner was Tennessee's high school Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023-24 after averaging 26.2 points and 3.3 assists per game at Brentwood Academy. Perhaps the biggest development in Tanner's game since then has been the way he's defended.

Byington couldn't help but grin when referencing the defensive level that Tanner has showcased in the bowels of Memorial Gymnasium.

“He can guard," Byington said as he lit up. "I think he tried to stay out of foul trouble in high school. He’s got some stuff to him. He can play.”

A summer that started with the story of Tanner's difficult path to seeing the floor over talented, old guards has become a story of Tanner's impact and hope of playing a real role.

"He’s going against older guys and he’s not just out there holding his own," Byington said. "He’s out there making plays and doing good things. If he keeps progressing like that he’s gonna be on the court for us.”