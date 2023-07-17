Just left on Granny White Pike, right onto I-65, onto I-40 east, right on to 14th avenue and northwest on 25th avenue south. That will land Tyler Tanner at Memorial Gymnasium, just 20 minutes from his high school, Brentwood Academy.

It isn't just distance that makes this one meant to be, either. It's a lifetime of Vanderbilt fandom, relationships and childhood dreams that sealed this recruitment.

Tanner's mom went to medical school at Vanderbilt years ago which sparked her son's fandom. From there he was hooked.

“Growing up I’ve always wanted to play there, it’s been a dream watching it, watching Vanderbilt play as a kid has been a dream," Tanner said. “I’ve pretty much always been a fan.”

The local product was in the building for Vanderbilt's win over Pitt and its loss to Alabama at Memorial Gymnasium, but that was far from his first time at the Gym.

“I’ve been there for a lot of games over the years even as a kid I came to some Vandy games and obviously as a recruit, of course," said the Brentwood Academy guard. "I’m really excited about playing in there, one because all the people from my hometown are gonna be able to come and watch so that’s something big that I’ll have support there for me.”

That hometown support certainly isn't lost on Tanner, specifically the intersection of the Brentwood and Vanderbilt fanbases.

“I think it’ll be big, we’re both right here, just the combination of fanbases and people that care about us, I think it’ll be really special," said the Brentwood Academy guard. "Being home, I think a lot of people will support Vandy because I’m there and support me because I’m at Vandy. I think everything worked out perfectly.”

The relationships don't stop with his hometown crowd, either. They span all the way to Cleveland, all the way to the phone of an NBA all-star who shares a similar path to Tanner.

Former Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland has an eerily similar route to Vanderbilt's newest commit, a route that includes similar stardom at Brentwood Academy and the same AAU team in Bradley Beal Elite. Garland has taken note of that and has formed a relationship with Tanner.

“That’s my boy, we work together out a lot, I text him if I ever need anything. He’s been a really big role model for me because a few years ago he was in my shoes where I am right now so that shows me that he did it so I can do it too, that gives me confidence in myself in that area," Tanner said.

“He’s a great dude, if I call him he’ll answer, he’ll give me some advice if I need it. I always tell people we’re very similar but very different people and players but he’s been a big part of this too.”

Tanner also has a significant relationship with one of his future backcourt mates at Vanderbilt, Isaiah West.

"I respect his game a lot, he’s a really good dude, I’ve been talking to him throughout the process as well just asking him about Vandy and how he likes it. Me and him should be a really good duo.”

West has been pushing for this for a long time, the current Vanderbilt freshman made his recruiting pitch to tanner in an interview with Vandysports.com back in January.

“I want him to see this, Tyler Tanner at Brentwood academy, great player, he’s a really really great player,” West said, “I’ve been on him heavy right now.”

That recruiting pitch worked and Tanner seems to think that it will be for the betterment of all of his future teammates.

“I’m a person who likes to share the ball, get my teammates the ball, make my teammates better, score when I have to, I’m a good scorer but just facilitate the offense, be a good leader. I’m a dawg on defense, I like to guard the other team’s best player but I just bring energy and come out there to have fun," Tanner said.

The future Vanderbilt guard believes he showed that while playing against the nation's best competition in a different role than he's used to at Peach Jam.

“I think the main thing I showed is my versatility because in school ball I’m pretty much the main scorer all the time but with Brad Beal (Elite) I’m more of the facilitator, the point guard, get people in their spots where they need to be. I think it showed what I can do other than scoring such as rebounding, playing defense and getting my teammates open," the 6-foot guard said.

“I think it was good for me to work on other parts of my game because sometimes the ball isn’t gonna be going in the hole and you’re not gonna be able to score too well whether it’s an off night or whatever but I think this year in Peach Jam and EYBL was really good for me.”

Throughout the process Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has taken note of the unselfishness that Tanner possesses and gets flashbacks of one of his former NBA competitors.

“I love playing point guard, that’s what the coaches have been telling me too, coach Stackhouse says he sees Jason Kidd in me. He’s the primary one so I think I’ll be a good primary one for Vandy for sure.”

Stackhouse and the rest of his staff certainly played a role in Tanner's commitment.

“The coaching staff there is amazing coach Stackhouse, coach (James) Strong, coach (Andy) Fox have all been really hands on in recruiting me so that was really important in my decision because they offered me last summer but they’ve been in contact with me the whole year, they’ve been coming to my games," Tanner said.

The decision was all but sealed when the Bradley Beal Elite guard made his official visit to Vanderbilt.

“When I took my visit there it was a really special day for me, talking to coach Stack, seeing what they do regularly, seeing the campus, meeting people like school counselors. That day was a really big part in my decision.”

After his Vanderbilt career, Tanner has a goal in mind; he wants to play at the next level. The point guard believes that Vanderbilt along with the competition it faces can help him get there.

“That was for sure a big part of my decision because going to college one of the main things I want to do was get better and improve my game so I can play at the next level as well," Tanner said. Personally I think the SEC has the best guards in the country so going there and just competing with them every night that I go out there is a really big part of my decision.”

That decision felt all but meant to be, Tanner going anywhere else would feel wrong. Belmont and Ole Miss were on the table but throughout this entire recruitment, one team stood out: Vanderbilt. Where else would it be?

Tanner made a childhood dream become reality on Friday afternoon and as he moves forward he'll have the chance to live it out.