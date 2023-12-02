Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak with its biggest margin of victory of the season in its 78-59 win over 1-6 Alabama A&M. The Commodores move to 4-4 on the season ahead of their matchup with San Francisco on Wednesday night.

Tyrin Lawrence had 19 points on Saturday afternoon. (Steve Roberts)

"I thought that was a really good game for us tonight," Stackhouse said. "I thought our guys came out with a lot of energy early on." That energy parlayed itself to a 14-2 run that allowed Vanderbilt to get some breathing room in the first half of Saturday's game. Despite that 14-2 first-half run, Vanderbilt led by just seven at the break. After 20 minutes, this one didn't feel as close as the score would indicate. The Commodores had long stretches of sloppy play but did seem to maintain control and led for 13:47 out of the 20 first-half minutes. Vanderbilt continued to stay in control as it extended its lead to 21 at one point and ended this one in a 19-point win. Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin as well as three other double-figure scorers lead the way to a Vanderbilt victory Lawrence's 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting as well Lubin's 14-point double-double and three other double-figure scorers propelled Vanderbilt to its fourth victory of the season. The veteran guard doesn't seem to be fully back to himself yet but showed flashes of being pretty dang close as he took charge with 11 second-half points. Lubin had his best game as a Commodore as he knocked down his first two 3s, that's the area that the sophomore says he's improved in the most since this time last season. Vanderbilt's alpha scorer led the way on Saturday as Vanderbilt shot 43.8% from the field. Ezra Manjon, Ven-Allen Lubin, Evan Taylor and Jason Rivera-Torres also finished in double figures.