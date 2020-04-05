Tyrin Lawrence has Vanderbilt in his top three
One of the names we have been watching closely in the spring recruiting cycle is Tyrin Lawrence. The guard out of Georgia, by way of Sunrise Christian, clarified things somewhat on Friday night whe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news