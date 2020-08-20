Ugbaja more impressed with Vandy after visit
With the NCAA extending the current recruiting dead period until the end of September, a lot of prospects are taking it upon themselves to hit the road and visit various campuses to get a better fe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news