Here's a preview of Illinois-Chicago's baseball team, which will visit Vanderbilt from March 5-7.

Catcher Josh Figueroa led UIC with three home runs in 2020. (UIC athletics)

2020 record/RPI: 4-12 (184) 2019 record/RPI: 29-23 (187) Coach: Mike Dee (21 seasons, all at UIC, 619-495-2) Rank in preseason polls: Not ranked Rank in conference forecasts: TBD Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (finished fourth in Louisville Regional)



2020 recap/2021 outlook

The Flames have become a respectable mid-major program under coach Mike Dee, who's been in charge since 1999. UIC has won the Horizon League 12 times under his direction and been to the NCAA tournament five times, though just two since 2008 (2017, 2019). The Flames recovered from an 0-5 start to go 29-23 and finish second in the six-team conference in 2019, then, went 3-0 in the league tournament to secure an NCAA bid. Much of that team graduated for 2020, and the Flames lost their first 11 (four to Auburn, three to Vanderbilt and USCB and one to Northwestern) before winning four of five against weaker competition just before the pandemic hit. UIC returns a lot of players that it wouldn't otherwise due to the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA provided stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. The blueprint for success at UIC has been built on good defense and pitching, with some timely hitting thrown in. Expect the same from the Flames this season.

UIC lineup and key substitutes Pos Player, Cl. (B/T) C Joshua Figueroa, R-Sr. (R/R) .250/.298/.532, 3 HR, 9 RBI .294/353/.406 in 170 ABs in 2019 1B Cory Moore, Sr. (L/L) .129/.270/.226, 0 HR, 2 RBI .246/.325/.385, 2 HR, 16 RBI at Cypress College in 2019 2B Matt Bottcher, Gr. (L/R) .254/.302/.322, 0 HR, 9 RBI, 6-8 SB .279/.356/.322, 0 HR, 10 RBI in '19 3B Thomas Norton, Gr. (R/R) .121/.215/.207, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1-1 SB .259/.376/.321, 2 HR, 19 RBI in 2018 SS Ryan Lin-Piestrup, Sr. (R.R) .204/.328/.224, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 2-4 SB .282/.367/.389, 1 HR, 28 RBI in 149 AB in 2019 LF Brett Tressen, Sr. (R/R) .158/.273/.158, 0 HR, 0 RBI .378/.485./.578, 7 HR, 39 RBI at Ohlone College in '19 CF Garrett McCarthy, Sr. (R/R) .222/.364/.259, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1-1 SB .297/.405/.406 at Mission College in '19 RF Thomas Smart, Gr. (R/R) .152/.316/.196, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 3-4 SB .266/.369/.373, 2 HR, 14 RBI in 2019 DH Sean Dee, R-Jr. (R/R) .195/.313/.220, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1-2 SB .208/347/.287, 0 HR, 17 RBI in 101 AB in 2019 Res Brandon Gelpi, Fr. (R/R) Pittsburgh prep star could start in OF immediately Res Alex Dee, Gr. (R/R) .094/.121/.219, 1 HR, 2 RBI Hit .216/.301/.328, 2 HR, 14 RBI in 134 AB in 2019 Res Bobby Grimes, So. (R/R) C/OF hit .371 with 3 HR, 30 RBI, 12 BB at Triton College in '19

UIC averaged just 3.1 runs last season while hitting .187/.285/.261 as a team. The Flames also played a brutal schedule a year ago and never got to the conference portion of the slate. There's also cause for optimism because six likely regulars on this team started at least 32 games in 2019. That doesn't include Thomas Norton, who took a medical redshirt in 2019 after starting 47 games at third in 2018. Those upperclassmen all figure to start, though left and center field are still both up for grabs heading into the season. Freshman outfielder Brandon Gelpi may have the best chance of the newcomers to break into the lineup quickly. Catcher Josh Figueroa, who had three of the team's five homers a year ago, is probably the team's best hitter. The Flames figure to be solid defensive. Second baseman Matt Bottcher fielded .961 last year, while shortstop Ryan Lin-Piestrup fielded .946 and participated in 25 double plays in 184 chances in 2019. Behind the plate, Figueroa had just one error last season in 13 games (12 starts), while center fielder Garrett McCarthy had 13 putouts and two assists without an error last season.

UIC rotation and key bullpen arms Role Player, Cl. (B/T) SP1 Jacob Key, Gr. (R/R) 1-2, 5.68 ERA, 25.1 IP, 15 K, 8 BB 7-8, 3.75 ERA, 105.2 IP, 90 K, 25 BB in 2019 Was the Horizon Pitcher of the Year in 2019. SP2 Cristian Lopez, Sr. (R/R) 1-0, 3.46 ERA, 13 IP, 12 K, 4 BB 4.99 ERA, 52.1 IP, 58 K, 30 BB at Cypress College in '19 SP3 Mark McCabe, Jr. (L/L) 2-2, 4.58 ERA, 19.2 IP, 13 K, 9 BB 0-0, 1 SV, 1.33 ERA, 20.1 IP, 10 K, 6 BB in 2019 Could also be a midweek starter. Cl Joey Morris, Sr. (R.R) 0-1, 2 SV, 3.68 ERA, 7.1 IP, 5 K, 0 BB 0-1, 1 SV, 7.54 ERA, 22.2 IP, 20 K at San Joaquin Delta in '19 RP Fred Gosbeth, Gr. (R.R) 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 12 IP, 15 K, 6 BB 5-1, 36.2 IP, 16 K, 10 BB in 2019 RP Bobby Nicholson, R-Sr. (R/R) 0-3, 12,60 ERA, 10 IP, 7 K, 14 BB 2-2, 5.40 ERA, 40 IP, 34 K at UVA in 2018 RP Teague Conrad, So (R/R) 0-0, 9.61 ERA, 9.1 IP, 8 K, 3 BB RP Ryan O'Reilly, Gr. (R/R) 0-0, 18.00 ERA, 6 IP, 4 K, 11 BB 1-0, 4.10 ERA, 26.1 IP, 19 K, 13 BB