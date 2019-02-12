Ultimate roster breakdown: the outfield
We continue our "ultimate roster breakdown" with a look at the outfield. Players are listed in the approximate order of which we think players will have value this season. Stephen Scott, who'll pro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news