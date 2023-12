Vanderbilt took a big step to replenish their quarterback roster depth on Sunday night as former Utah signal-caller Nate Johnson announced his commitment to the Commodores.

A redshirt freshman this past season, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Utes, earning three starts. He finished the season with 499 passing yards (39-of-72) with three touchdowns while also rushing for 235 yards and four scores.

During the 2022 season, Johnson appeared in four games while maintaining his redshirt.

With Johnson in the fold, he's likely the leading candidate to become the starter for Vanderbilt next season as the Commodores return just true freshman Drew Dickey on the roster combined with incoming 2024 commits Jeremy St-Hilaire and Whit Muschamp.

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining.