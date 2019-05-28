Vanderbilt adds 2019 F Oton Jankovic to it's class
Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Oton Jankovic became Vanderbilt's latest addition to the 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday morning when the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward announced his commitment on Twitter.
The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Georgia Tech and Saint Louis, where he had taken official visits too.
I am happy to announce I will be continuing my basketball and scholastic career at Vanderbilt University this fall. Thank you to all those involved who have helped along the way especially my parents Tamara and Natko, and my brother Nikša. #AnchorDown ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/H2FMZxEkbM— Oton Jankovic #55 (@JankovicOton) May 28, 2019