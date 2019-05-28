News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 11:19:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vanderbilt adds 2019 F Oton Jankovic to it's class

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Oton Jankovic became Vanderbilt's latest addition to the 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday morning when the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward announced his commitment on Twitter.

The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Georgia Tech and Saint Louis, where he had taken official visits too.

Stay tuned to VandySports.com for more on Jankovic's commitment.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}