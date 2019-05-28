Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Oton Jankovic became Vanderbilt's latest addition to the 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday morning when the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward announced his commitment on Twitter.

The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Georgia Tech and Saint Louis, where he had taken official visits too.

