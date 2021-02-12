Vanderbilt addressed a big need to their roster heading into the 2021 season when Alabama transfer kicker Joseph Bulovas announced his commitment to the Commodores on Friday night.

The Mandeville (La.) native was the top-ranked kicker coming out of high school in the 2017 class, according to Rivals.com.

He redshirted for the Crimson Tide during the 2017 season but then emerged as the starting placekicker in Alabama's second game of the season in 2018 against Arkansas State.

During his redshirt freshman year, Bulovas went 14-of-18 on field goal attempts and 75-of-81 on PATs. He also started the season on kickoff duties.

During the 2019 season, Bulovas earned nine starts at placekicker and saw action in 11-games in all. He totaled 83 points on 59-of-61 PATs and eight made field goals.

He also added 78 kickoffs totaling 4,091 yards and 13 touchbacks while averaging 52.4 yards per kick.

He did not see any action during the 2020 season.

For his career, Bulovas is 22-of-29 on field goal attempts (75.8%).

Bulovas is a graduate transfer that will have two years of eligibility remaining.