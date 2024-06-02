Defensive end Zion Lawson becomes the latest commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2025 recruiting class, giving his pledge to the Commodores during his weekend official on West End.

Vanderbilt already sat in a good spot with Lawson after the 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect visited West End back in April for a spring practice and has a strong relationship with defensive line coach Larry Black.

"After I told Coach Black I was ready to commit it was a room full of smiles," Lawson noted. "It was non-stop for the rest of the day I was hearing 'congratulations.' The word spread fast."

"The highlight of my weekend has to be when all the staff and coaches brought out their families. I love seeing the bond they all have with each other."