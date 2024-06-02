Vanderbilt adds commitment from edge rusher Zion Lawson
Defensive end Zion Lawson becomes the latest commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2025 recruiting class, giving his pledge to the Commodores during his weekend official on West End.
Vanderbilt already sat in a good spot with Lawson after the 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect visited West End back in April for a spring practice and has a strong relationship with defensive line coach Larry Black.
"After I told Coach Black I was ready to commit it was a room full of smiles," Lawson noted. "It was non-stop for the rest of the day I was hearing 'congratulations.' The word spread fast."
"The highlight of my weekend has to be when all the staff and coaches brought out their families. I love seeing the bond they all have with each other."
Lawson originally picked up his offer from the Commodores back on February 13th with Coach Black leading the charge in his recruiting process.
"He is very respectful and considerate," Lawson noted of Black. "He’s a hands-on coach, so that would help me out a lot if I were to come to Vandy. He likes the aggressiveness and passion I play with."
During his official at Vanderbilt, Lawson's player host was sophomore edge BJ Diakite and he also got to hang out with a couple of early enrollees and sophomores to get a feel for the life of a student-athlete with the Commodores.
Lawson is excited to now be a part of Vanderbilt's program.
"I love it ten times more now," Lawson said after his official. "I love Vanderbilt and I'm ready to be a part of the future of the program."
During his junior season, Lawson played both ways for his high school, logging time at defensive end, interior defensive line, running back, fullback, and tight end.
He also throws the discus and shot put for his track team as well.
Lawson becomes the fifth overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2025 class, joining safeties Vanzale Hinton and Carson Lawrence, along with linebacker Austin Howard and quarterback Jack Elliott.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @Joey_Dwy, @BillyDerrick10, @AlainaMorris
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com