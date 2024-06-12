Smith was at James Madison for four seasons before transferring to Vanderbilt.

Former James Madison walk-on guard Hollman Smith has followed head coach Mark Byington and staff to Vanderbilt, a source confirmed to Vandysports.

The 6-foot guard averaged .6 points while appearing in a career-high 12 games in 2023-24.

Smith has appeared in 32 games throughout his career and was at James Madison for the entirety of Byington's tenure.

With the addition of Smith, Vanderbilt now has five walk ons on its roster. That number also includes Jordan Williams, Graham Calton, Miles Keefe and Coleson Messer. All of which were on Vanderbilt's 2023-24 roster.

Smith was a 1,000 point scorer as a high schooler and will finish his college career on West End.