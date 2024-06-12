Advertisement
Vanderbilt adds James Madison walk-on Hollman Smith

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Former James Madison walk-on guard Hollman Smith has followed head coach Mark Byington and staff to Vanderbilt, a source confirmed to Vandysports.

Smith was at James Madison for four seasons before transferring to Vanderbilt.

Hollman Smith will join Vanderbilt for the 2024-25 season.
Hollman Smith will join Vanderbilt for the 2024-25 season. (James Madison Athletics)

The 6-foot guard averaged .6 points while appearing in a career-high 12 games in 2023-24.

Smith has appeared in 32 games throughout his career and was at James Madison for the entirety of Byington's tenure.

With the addition of Smith, Vanderbilt now has five walk ons on its roster. That number also includes Jordan Williams, Graham Calton, Miles Keefe and Coleson Messer. All of which were on Vanderbilt's 2023-24 roster.

Smith was a 1,000 point scorer as a high schooler and will finish his college career on West End.

