Former Samford infielder and Southern Conference freshman of the year Jayden Davis has committed to the Commodores.

Coach Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt have struck again in the transfer portal.

Davis has three years of eligibility remaining.

In his freshman season at Samford, the 5-foot-10 infielder hit for an average of .358 with an OBP of .452 and an OPS of .994 while slugging .542. Davis had a walk rate of 16.1% and a strikeout rate of 14.4%.

The Cookeville, Tennessee, native also accounted for nine home runs, 13 doubles and 38 RBIs while contributing to Samford’s NCAA Tournament berth.

In those tournament games against Southern Miss and Penn, Davis went 4-for-14 (.286) with a double. In games against power-five opponents, the newest Commodore went 8-for-36 (.222).

Davis projects as a potential everyday player at second base for Vanderbilt. That would allow Corbin to move RJ Austin, who showed flashes of being an excellent defender but ended the season with 13 errors with many of those proving to be costly, to center field.

The Collegiate Baseball freshman All-American also projects as someone who could give Vanderbilt a boost at the top of the order after the loss of Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Davis’ .358 average was largely propelled by a 37-game hitting streak, which became the longest in Samford’s school history. The freshman also recorded 26 multi-hit games.

Those numbers and Davis’ high OPS lend backing to his case to be Vanderbilt’s lead off hitter but his build and flashes of effortless power bring up the possibility that Vanderbilt may have more than just a contact-first, leadoff type guy on its hands if Davis can tap into more of that power.

In any case, this is an addition that gives Vanderbilt another capable piece in its lineup and more options than it has in the past. It’s also a move that shows Vanderbilt’s willingness to add through the portal.

Davis is Vanderbilt’s second transfer addition of the off-season, the other being Air Force pitcher Sawyer Hawks. It seems as if Vanderbilt is certainly still active in recruiting the portal, as well.