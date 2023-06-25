A spokesman and a look at Vanderbilt's roster confirmed that former Texas A&M guard Jordan Williams has transferred to Vanderbilt.

Williams redshirted in his freshman season then entered the transfer portal in late April.

The 6-foot-3 guard held offers from Mississippi State, UMass, St. Johns, Virginia Tech and others as a high schooler before choosing the Aggies.

The Houston native was also a football player at Second Baptist high school.

An injury caused the former Texas A&M guard to miss his senior season after being named Texas 5A player of the year as a junior.

Williams appears to have four years of eligibility remaining as he joins the Vanderbilt program.

The new Vanderbilt guard played on the Nike EYBL circuit before his senior season and averaged 7.6 points per game while shooting 48% from the field as well as 31% from 3-point range.

Williams is regarded as a high-level driver that has a strong enough frame to finish through contact around the rim and is a capable passer when the defense collapses.

Where the former Texas A&M guard stands out is on the defensive end, Williams is regarded as a hard-nosed defender that can really get up into opposing guards. The former JL3 guard averaged over a steal per contest on the EYBL circuit.

Williams will join a backcourt full of pieces like Tyrin Lawrence, Ezra Manjon, Isaiah West and Paul Lewis that look to form Vanderbilt's best position group.